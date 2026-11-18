Wanda Nara has once again attracted attention on social media with a provocative post. The former wife of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, with whom she continues to have public disagreements following their separation, has once again found a way to generate serious interest among her followers.

This time, the blonde shared a video filmed in a bedroom, in which she poses topless, wearing only tights and high heels. Wanda exudes confidence in front of the camera and is visibly enjoying herself as she poses. However, it is unclear who filmed the clip.

The post quickly attracted the attention of her numerous Instagram followers. In a short time, the video amassed nearly 100,000 likes, further proof of the enormous interest in the Argentine woman’s profile.

Wanda Nara has around 17.2 million followers on the social network and regularly shares photos and videos from her personal life, sparking lively reactions online.