Milan are ready to begin talks with Club Brugge for Nicolo Tresoldi, although the Belgian club will demand €60 million for the striker. This is reported by the Italian sports daily “Gazzetta dello Sport”, as cited by Football Italia.

Tresoldi has been identified as the Rossoneri’s primary attacking target for the January transfer window. Club Brugge do not rule out a sale midway through the season, but according to “Gazzetta”, they have no need to part with the player and will insist on a minimum of €60 million. No official talks have started between the two clubs at this point.

The 22-year-old striker was born in Cagliari but represents Germany at youth level. He has scored 18 goals in all club and international competitions this season.

In an interview in February, Tresoldi said: “Milan are a dream that makes me work every day.” He had previously said that the thought of playing for the Italian giants was on his mind every morning. According to reports in Italy, the player and his family would welcome a move to Milan.

Tresoldi is under contract with Club Brugge until June 30, 2029, which puts the Belgian club in a strong position in any potential negotiations. Other European clubs, including teams from Germany and England, are also interested in the striker.