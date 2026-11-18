Manchester United may refer the case to FIFA over the expected transfer of 16-year-old Jay Jay Gabriel to Real Madrid. The English club is investigating whether representatives of other teams contacted the striker’s entourage without permission, The Times reports.

If United’s management finds evidence of a breach of the rules, it will be submitted to FIFA. At present, there is no indication that the club has filed an official complaint.

On 17 November, Gabriel posted a farewell video confirming that he was leaving Manchester United. In it, he thanked the coaches, staff, teammates and supporters who had helped him develop.

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be part of my story,” Gabriel said.

According to Sky Sports, the club had not been informed in advance that the video would be published. Despite his announced departure, Gabriel remains registered with Manchester United’s academy until the end of the season.

Real Madrid have a verbal agreement with Gabriel and plan to sign him in January 2027. Sky Sports reports that the deal could be finalised within the next few days, but the transfer has not yet been officially announced.

Gabriel asked to leave Manchester United in September and has not trained with the club since then. Other European teams had previously shown interest in him, but Real Madrid have emerged as the leading contenders for his signature.

The expected move to Spain is linked to FIFA’s rules on the international transfers of players under the age of 18. Sky Sports notes that Gabriel has a European passport, which could allow Real Madrid to sign him while complying with the relevant requirements.

Gabriel has been at Manchester United since 2020, when he was 10 years old. In August 2026, he made an unofficial first-team debut in a pre-season match against Atlético Madrid, but he has not made an official appearance for the senior side.

During the 2025/26 season, the striker won the “Jimmy Murphy” award for the club’s best young player and became its youngest recipient. United will decide on its next steps after completing its investigation into possible contacts between other clubs and the footballer’s entourage.