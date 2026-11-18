South America's qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will have a different format and will resemble the Nations League. This was stated by Uruguayan Football Association president Ignacio Alonso to Carve Deportiva.

“The next qualifiers will have a different format, in the style of the Nations League, and we will compete for a title,” Alonso said.

His statement came ahead of the friendly match between Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, which the hosts won 5–0 in Maldonado. The goals were scored by Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Nicolás de la Cruz, Federico Valverde and Bruno Damiani.

Alonso's words make it clear that the traditional qualifying model in the CONMEBOL region could be replaced by a tournament system in which the national teams would play not only for qualification for the 2030 World Cup, but also for a separate title.

However, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association did not say how many groups or divisions there would be, how many matches each team would play or how the champion would be determined. The creation of a separate competition, independent of the qualifying cycle, has also not been confirmed. The published information describes what appears to be a new format for the South American qualifiers themselves.

The change is linked to the particular features of the 2030 World Cup. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will each host one match of the tournament as part of the centenary celebrations of the first World Cup.

FIFA confirms that the three countries will qualify automatically for the finals, alongside the main hosts Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The match in Uruguay will be part of the official centenary ceremony, while matches will also be held in Argentina and Paraguay.

Thus, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will not need to rely on their qualifying results to secure a place at the World Cup. A Nations League-style format would nevertheless give them the opportunity to play official matches and compete for a trophy.

The next step is for CONMEBOL to clarify whether the proposal will be adopted and what the schedule will look like. At present, the only publicly known details are the intention to make a change and the idea that the qualifiers should have their own winner.