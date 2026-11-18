Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov presented honorary plaques to world trampoline champions Elena Mihaylova and Ivilin Madzharov. The two won Bulgaria’s historic first world title in the 11–12 age group in the new discipline of mixed synchronized trampoline at the championships in Nanjing, China.

“Congratulations on your tremendous success. You have made history in this discipline and given Bulgaria a reason to feel truly proud. I thank your coaches and parents, without whose support this success would not have been possible,” Minister Keryazov said during the meeting.

He also congratulated all the Bulgarian athletes who represented the country at the world championships, expressing confidence that taking part in the competition and gaining international experience had motivated them even more to continue developing and pursuing new sporting achievements.

During the meeting, Bulgarian Trampoline Federation President Stoyan Dimitrov announced that next year Bulgaria would host the world championships, which would also serve as an Olympic qualifying event. He thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its support and highlighted the importance of the upcoming hosting opportunity for the development and promotion of the sport in Bulgaria.

Minister Keryazov thanked Dimitrov, who is celebrating his birthday today, for his many years of efforts and dedicated work to develop trampoline gymnastics in Bulgaria.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Maria Tsvetkova and Minister’s Adviser Zhelyazko Zhelyazkov also congratulated the athletes and coaches.