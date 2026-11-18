Sevilla’s sale is entering a new stage, with Goldman Sachs set to play a decisive role in selecting the future owner. The American bank is not only an intermediary in the deal, but also one of the club’s main creditors, with two loans worth a total of €178 million.

The first financing amounted to €108 million, while in December 2025 Sevilla received a further €70 million. The funds must be repaid with the agreed interest, making the financial stability of any potential buyer a key factor in the negotiations.

Among the interested parties is Juggernaut Diversified Sports – an investment platform created with the involvement of former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale. The Spanish newspaper “AS” clarifies that Bale is an adviser to the investment structure and has not been announced as an independent buyer of Sevilla.

The deal could cover up to 85% of the club’s shares. Spanish media have mentioned a valuation of around €500 million, but no final price has been agreed. The figures for the value differ depending on whether the discussions concern only the shares, a future capital injection or the club’s overall valuation.

Bale and American financier John Shulman are associated with the Juggernaut Diversified Sports project, which analyses investment opportunities in sports organisations in Europe and North America. The bid has not yet resulted in a completed deal.

Reports in Spain do not present the platform linked to Bale as the only potential buyer. Among the candidates under discussion is HD Ventures, which is associated with brothers Mansour and Haider Sayed. A local consortium linked to entrepreneurs Antonio Lapi and Federico Quintero has also expressed interest.

Goldman Sachs was mandated to organise the process after previous negotiations with Sergio Ramos broke down due to changes in the proposed terms. Sevilla’s management insists that the next candidate to reach the decisive stage must also be the final buyer.

“In order to implement this cost-reduction plan with stability, a financial operation worth a total of €178 million was structured,” president José María del Nido Carrasco said when presenting the club’s financial situation.

The candidates must prove their financial capabilities and provide information about their partners. Non-binding offers are expected to be submitted by mid-December, after which Goldman Sachs and the shareholders will draw up a shortlist of contenders.

According to the schedule published in Spain, the buyer could be selected by the end of 2026, with the deal’s final completion to follow in the first months of 2027. At this stage, however, no agreement has been signed and no new owner of Sevilla has been announced.