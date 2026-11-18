The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has opened proceedings against the International Wrestling Federation (United World Wrestling – UWW) following a complaint by the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation. The proceedings concern the actions and statements made by the UWW secretary general on October 24, 2026, by which changes to the leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation were recognized and actions were taken affecting the federation’s representation in the international organization.

In an official letter dated November 17, 2026, CAS confirms receipt of the complaint filed by the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation on November 13 and informs the parties of the arbitration proceedings opened against UWW.

The dispute stems from the decision announced by the international federation’s secretary general on October 24 concerning the recognition of the leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and the subsequent changes to access to the official email account and the Athena system of UWW.

The Bulgarian Wrestling Federation describes these actions as unlawful interference in the internal management of the national federation and disputes the legal grounds on which the UWW secretary general made the respective statements.

Of particular importance is the fact that, at the time of these actions, the competent institution in Bulgaria—the Bulgarian court—had still not issued a ruling on the dispute over the legality of the latest General Assembly of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation. Nevertheless, the UWW secretary general took steps to recognize changes in the leadership affecting the rights and representation of the Board of Directors registered in the Bulgarian registers.

This is precisely one of the main questions that the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation has put before the Court of Arbitration for Sport: can an international sports organization prejudge matters concerning the representation of a national federation without waiting for the competent national judicial authorities to rule?

The complaint also seeks interim and protective measures, as well as consideration of the dispute under an expedited procedure. In its letter of November 17, CAS invited UWW to state within two days whether it accepts the request for expedited proceedings. If it agrees, an abbreviated schedule for the consideration of the case will be proposed.

The current international dispute also has a background connected with the actions of former secretary general of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation Belcho Goranov. On October 5, 2026, the Board of Directors dismissed him as secretary general and withdrew his candidacy for a governing body of UWW. The decision was justified by actions which, according to the leadership, constituted a systematic circumvention of the Board of Directors’ decisions and actions taken without the necessary coordination with the legitimate leadership.

Among the specific reasons were the sending of information to UWW regarding the registration of national competitors despite a decision by the Board of Directors dated April 2, 2025, as well as the provision of information to the Ministry of Youth and Sports concerning the federation’s technical needs, which the leadership described as inaccurate.

A new case followed in October, when Belcho Goranov sent UWW the lineup for the Bulgarian team’s participation in the World Championships in Astana, which did not include competitor Aik Mnatsakanyan and head coach Andrey Dimitrov. The leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation raised the question of the legal grounds on which the former secretary general continued to take action and send information on behalf of the federation.

The registered Board of Directors is adamant that Bulgarian wrestling must be managed in strict compliance with the law, the statutes and the decisions of the competent bodies. Neither external pressure nor unilateral actions by international sports officials can replace Bulgarian justice.

The proceedings opened at CAS are the next step in seeking legal protection and defending the lawful rights of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.