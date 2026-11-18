The German Football Association (DFB) has backed the candidacy of French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo for the FIFA presidency. The support was announced by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf following a meeting with Diallo at UEFA headquarters.

“We want football to change for the better. We want a FIFA that serves the game and acts in the interests of all its member associations,” Neuendorf said.

He described Diallo as a man with extensive international experience and broad respect in European football. According to the president of the German association, the French candidate’s approach and the values he upholds differ significantly from those of current FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

UEFA unanimously backed Diallo on November 16 and invited him to stand in the election in March 2027. The decision was taken by the national federations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council.

The Dutch Football Association also announced its support for Diallo. The organization had earlier withdrawn its confidence in Infantino and said that a change in the leadership of world football was necessary.

Diallo’s candidacy was confirmed by the French Football Federation. He will face Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016 and is seeking a new term. Criticism surrounding the unsuccessful plan to attract private investors to a commercial structure linked to the rights to FIFA competitions has also been cited as a reason for the discontent with the Swiss football official.

The FIFA president will be elected by the organization’s congress on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco. All 211 member associations are entitled to vote, with each having one vote.