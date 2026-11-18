The Bulgarian national team has dropped to 93rd in the FIFA World Ranking. The team lost three places after Thailand, Zambia and Palestine overtook it in the November edition of the standings. FIFA said that 169 international matches were taken into account in the update.

The decline follows a series of results that brought an end to Bulgaria’s positive record against its Group C4 opponents in the Nations League. On September 26, the national team lost 1–2 to Luxembourg in Plovdiv—the first defeat in the history of meetings between the two teams. Bulgaria then won 2–0 away, but two defeats by Iceland followed—0–3 in Reykjavík and 0–5 in Plovdiv. The defeat by five unanswered goals was Bulgaria’s first against the Icelanders.

The final group match brought another negative record. Bulgaria lost 1–2 to Estonia in Tallinn on November 16, with the defeat also being its first against that opponent. The national team finished third in the group with one win, one draw and four defeats, having scored four goals and conceded 12.

After the home drubbing by Iceland, head coach Atanas Ribarski said: “Everything worst that could happen, happened.” He identified losing the ball, lapses in concentration and the opponent’s fast-paced play as the main problems in Bulgaria’s performance.

Bulgaria’s position remains within the zone that entitles one journalist from the country to vote for the men’s Ballon d’Or. The jury consists of 100 representatives—one from each of the countries occupying the top 100 places in the FIFA rankings. This means that another drop below 100th place could deprive Bulgaria of a representative on the jury for a future edition of the award.

The national team’s next assignment is the draw for the Euro 2028 qualifiers. It will take place on December 6, while the qualifying matches will begin in March 2027. Bulgaria will be in Pot 4 for the group draw.