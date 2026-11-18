CSKA will continue their participation in the European volleyball tournament Challenge Cup after overcoming Ukrainian side Epicentr-Podolyany in a dramatic clash in the round of 32. “The Reds” lost the second leg 2:3 (20:25, 25:21, 26:28, 25:22, 13:15), but won the decisive golden set 16:14.

Both matches were played at the Hristo Botev Hall in Sofia. A day earlier, CSKA won 3:1, and the regulations required an additional set after the Ukrainian team won the second leg. The result of the match has also been reflected in the official match center of the European Volleyball Confederation.

Penchev started, CSKA responded in the second set

Alexander Popov made a change to the starting lineup, opting for Nikolay Penchev instead of Ahmed Dia. The experienced receiver started alongside Zahari Zgurov.

Epicentr-Podolyany took the first set 25:20, but CSKA responded in the second. Following a powerful serve from Penchev and two blocks, the Bulgarian team took a 12:8 lead. The visitors levelled at 18:18, but “the Reds” kept their concentration at the end. An ace by Todor Kostov made it 25:21.

The third set was the most fiercely contested of the regular part of the match. CSKA trailed 21:23 and reached set point at 24:23, but the Ukrainians turned the tide and won 28:26. The decisive point came after a block by Maksym Drozd.

In the fourth set, Epicentr led 20:18, but strong performances by Zahari Zgurov and Todor Kostov helped CSKA turn the score around and win 25:22. The Ukrainian team prevailed 15:13 in the tiebreak and sent the clash into a golden set.

Gospodarski settled the drama

In the additional set, Epicentr-Podolyany took a 13:11 lead and were close to advancing in the tournament. That was when 18-year-old Petar Gospodarski came to the fore, producing two consecutive blocks and helping CSKA take a 14:13 lead.

The Ukrainians levelled, but the Bulgarian team reached another match point. After one more decisive block, CSKA won 16:14.

Stanislav Kulagin was the top scorer for the winners with 22 points. Todor Kostov added 16, while Zahari Zgurov and Petar Gospodarski finished with 14 each. Gospodarski recorded three aces and three blocks, adding eight points in attack. For Epicentr-Podolyany, Daniil Uryvkin scored 33 points, while Oleksandr Nalozhnyi and Serhii Myshchenko added 16 each.

After the first-match victory, Alexander Popov said: “The youngsters did a wonderful job.”

The round of 16 comes next

In the next phase, CSKA will face the winner of the Budva – Lokomotiv Avia tie. According to the preliminary schedule, the first legs of the round of 16 are planned for between 8 and 10 December, while the second legs are scheduled for between 5 and 7 January 2027.