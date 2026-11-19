Bogdanka LUK Lublin recorded a seventh consecutive victory in the Polish volleyball league after beating Stilon Gorzów 3–0 away from home. The champions won the individual sets 25–20, 25–18 and 25–18.

Alex Grozdanov was one of the key figures behind the victory. The Bulgarian international finished with 7 points – three from attacks and four from blocks. The middle blocker started the match and played in the first two sets, before being rested in the third. His four blocks were part of Lublin’s total of 10 points in this element.

Mikołaj Sawicki was the top scorer in the match with 15 points. He recorded 14 successful attacks and one ace, and his performance also earned him the award for Most Valuable Player. Kevin Sasak added 14 points, while Ran Takahashi finished with 10.

Lublin made a difficult start to the match and the hosts held the lead at the beginning of the first set, but the visitors gradually took control. In the next two sets, the champions maintained their advantage and did not allow Stilon a genuine opportunity to turn the match around. Stilon Gorzów finished with 12 points from David Dulsky as their top scorer.

Following their seventh victory, Bogdanka LUK Lublin sit top of the standings with 21 points and a set ratio of 21:2. Aluron Warta Zawiercie have the same number of points, but have played one more match.

Lublin’s next match is on November 23, when the champions will host Ślepsk Malow Suwałki.