Frances Tiafoe recorded his first win at the ATP Finals in Turin. The American defeated home representative Flavio Cobolli 7:6(6), 6:0 in a second-round match of the group stage.

The match at the “Inalpi Arena” lasted around an hour and a half. The victory brought Tiafoe's record in the group to one win and one loss, while Cobolli no longer has a chance to advance to the semifinals.

Cobolli made the better start and broke serve in the opening game. Tiafoe, however, got the break back in the sixth game to make it 3:3. At 6:5, the American reached set point, but the Italian saved it, meaning the first set had to be decided in a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Cobolli took a 6:4 lead and had two set points. Tiafoe did not allow the comeback to happen, won four consecutive points and closed out the set 7:6(6). According to the tournament's official website, the decisive moment came after a lengthy rally at 6:4 in the Italian's favor.

After winning the tiebreak, Tiafoe took complete control of the match. He broke serve in the opening game of the second set and did not allow Cobolli to win a single game for the rest of the match. The American closed out the set 6:0.

“I didn't think I would win 6:0. I don't remember the last time I won a set 6:0, but I'll take the result,” Tiafoe said.

The victory has added significance for the American, who is making his debut at the season-ending ATP tournament. He became the fourth representative of the United States to win a match in the competition since 2010, after Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock and Ben Shelton.

Carlos Alcaraz has already secured a place in the semifinals from the group. Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev will battle for the second spot in the final round, which will take place on November 20.

The winner of that match will advance to the final four. For Cobolli, the tournament is over, and in his final match he will face Alcaraz with no chance of advancing.