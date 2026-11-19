Radoslav Gidженov has received his first appointment at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The referee from Plovdiv will be the fourth official for the match between Argentina and Australia in the opening round of Group C.

The match will be played today – November 19 at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan. Another Bulgarian representative has also been appointed for the game – Petar Mitrev, who will serve as the reserve assistant referee. The referee will be Canadian Michael Wen, assisted by his compatriot Twane Anderson and American José da Silva.

The officiating team led by Gidженov is one of seven European crews selected to participate in the tournament. The group also includes Todor Vukov from Samokov. According to the official ranking of the Bulgarian Football Union, Vukov is listed as an assistant referee from Samokov.

The World Cup in Qatar begins on November 19 and will continue until December 13. Group C also includes Denmark and Mozambique, alongside Argentina and Australia. All matches through to the final will be played in the Aspire Zone, while the decisive game is scheduled to take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

The appointment comes after a strong period in Gidженov’s international career. In 2024, he officiated the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship between Italy and Portugal. In 2025, the Plovdiv native was named Bulgaria’s No. 1 referee, while FIFA included him in the team of officials for the World Cup in Qatar.