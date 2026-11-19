Lokomotiv Avia advanced to the round of 32 of the CEV Challenge Cup volleyball tournament after a dramatic victory over Montenegro’s Budva. The Plovdiv side won the second leg 3–2 (25:16, 22:25, 18:25, 28:26, 15:8), and then also won the deciding golden set 19–17 at the sports hall of Plovdiv University.

Thus, Nayden Naydenov’s team overturned the 0–3 defeat in the first match in Montenegro and secured the overall series victory. Budva had three opportunities to close out the tie in the deciding set, but failed to convert any of them.

Lokomotiv made a convincing start and won the first set 25:16, but the visitors turned the match around after winning 25:22 and 25:18. The fourth set proved crucial for the hosts. Budva had opportunities to finish the match, but the Plovdiv side levelled and won the set 28:26 after a block by Kiril Kolev.

In the tiebreak, Lokomotiv Avia took a 10:5 lead and did not allow their opponents back into the contest. The 15:8 victory gave the Bulgarian team the chance to play a golden set for a place in the next round.

The deciding set was also played point for point. The score reached 15:15 and 17:17 before Todor Dimitrov made a block for 18:17. In the next rally, Budva’s attack went out, bringing the match to an end at 19:17.

Until this season, when teams exchanged victories in matches in European club tournaments, the points won in the individual matches also mattered. From the 2026/2027 season, the European Volleyball Confederation introduced a rule stipulating that when both teams have one victory each, a golden set is played regardless of the results in the matches.

“We wanted to simplify the system and make it more transparent,” CEV President Roko Sikirić said when presenting the change.

Julien Georgiev was Lokomotiv Avia’s top scorer with 27 points, while Kiril Kolev added 19.

The Plovdiv side will face CSKA in the next round after the Sofia team eliminated Ukraine’s Epicentr Podolyany, also after a golden set.