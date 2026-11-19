Olympic and world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for anti-doping rule violations related to the use of the prohibited substance EPO. The sanction against the Kenyan athlete took effect on October 20, 2026, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Jepchirchir admitted to two violations – the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites and markers in a sample, as well as the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or prohibited method. The AIU said the substance was erythropoietin, known as EPO.

“The AIU has imposed a three-year ban on Peres Jepchirchir for the presence and use of a prohibited substance – EPO,” the organisation said in a statement.

The out-of-competition sample was collected in Kenya ahead of the Sydney Marathon on August 30, 2026. The 33-year-old Jepchirchir won the race in a time of 2:18:31. After the adverse analytical finding was announced, she was provisionally suspended at the end of October.

Under the final decision, the period of disqualification of her results was set to begin on July 17, 2026. This also affects her victory in Sydney. Jepchirchir can no longer be considered the official winner of the race, while the reallocation of the rankings depends on the organisers and the competent sports authorities.

The organisers of the Sydney Marathon said after the provisional suspension that they were disappointed by the case but respected the athlete’s right to a fair process. They said they would not comment further until the procedure was completed.

Jepchirchir won the Olympic marathon title at the Tokyo Games, held in 2021, and became world champion in the Japanese capital in 2025. These titles do not fall within the period of disqualified results, which begins on July 17, 2026.

The Kenyan has also won four of the world’s most prestigious marathons – New York in 2021, Boston in 2022, London in 2024 and Sydney in 2026. She is a former half-marathon world record holder.

The three-year ban rules Jepchirchir out of competition until the sanction expires. Under the rules of the World Marathon Majors, an athlete banned for a doping violation for a period of at least three months receives a lifetime ban from taking part in all races in the series.