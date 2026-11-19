Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva were eliminated in the second round of the BWF World Tour Super 500 badminton tournament in Hong Kong. The five-time European champions, seeded sixth, lost to Japan’s Sumite Nakade and Miyu Takahashi 1-2 in games – 21:15, 18:21, 18:21.

The match lasted 55 minutes. The Bulgarians made the better start and won the first game 21:15, but the Japanese pair levelled after winning the second game 21:18.

The deciding game went in the Stoevas’ favour until 18:14. Nakade and Takahashi then scored seven consecutive points to turn the game around and win it 21:18, thereby closing out the match.

This was the Bulgarians’ second match in the tournament. In the first round, they defeated Nanako Hara and Riko Kiyose 21:9, 21:19 in 36 minutes.

With their elimination, the sisters’ participation in Hong Kong came to an end. After their defeat at the World Championships in August 2026, the Stoevas said: “We lost. It hurts. We are disappointed. But we will not give up.“