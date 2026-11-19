Kristina Georgieva officiated Juventus' 2-0 win over OH Leuven on matchday five of the women's Champions League league phase. The match was played at the „Pozzo – La Marmora“ Stadium in Biella, with the Bulgarian making her debut as the referee in charge in this phase of the tournament. Georgieva showed four yellow cards.

The match remained goalless until the very end. Shortly before the opening goal, Kristina Georgieva disallowed a Juventus goal for an infringement during the attack. In the 86th minute, Anamaria Serturini finally put the hosts ahead, while Matilde Pavan made it 2-0 in the third minute of stoppage time. She scored following a pass from Alba Redondo.

This was Juventus' first home win in the team's last five matches in the Champions League league phase.

Georgieva worked with an entirely Bulgarian team. Her assistants were Pavleta Rashkova and Maria-Yoanna Vasileva, while Hristiyana Guteva was the fourth official. Frenchwomen Jérémy Pignard and Audrey Gerbel were responsible for the video assistant referee system. The referee observer was Katrin Aide of Norway.