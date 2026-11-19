Vladimir Zografski is beginning his 19th season in the Ski Jumping World Cup. The Bulgarian will compete in the season’s first two events on the large hill in Lillehammer, Norway, on November 21 and 22.

The first men’s qualification is scheduled for November 20 at 14:00 Central European Time, which is 15:00 Bulgarian time. The competition on November 21 begins at 16:50 Central European Time, or 17:50 in Bulgaria. On November 22, qualification starts at 14:30 Central European Time, while the second event begins at 16:00, or 17:00 Bulgarian time.

The events in Lillehammer will be broadcast on Eurosport.

Zografski enters the new campaign after the strongest season of his career. In March 2026, he finished third in the World Cup event in Lahti and became the first Bulgarian ski jumper to reach the podium in the sport’s most prestigious series. The achievement came after the disqualification of Slovenia’s Domen Prevc, who had initially been ahead of the Bulgarian in the standings.

The Bulgarian finished the 2025/2026 season in 20th place in the overall standings with 415 points. This was also his best finish in the final World Cup standings.

“Realistically speaking, there is no way of knowing where we stand until the first event on snow. We have to be patient and wait,” Zografski told BNT before the start of the new season.

The last winter also brought Zografski the best Bulgarian result in the Olympic history of ski jumping. On the large hill in Milan-Cortina, he finished 10th after ranking sixth following the first jump. In his second attempt, he reached 133.5 metres and scored a total of 277.3 points.

The 10th-place finish improved the previous national record of 14th place, which also belonged to Zografski from the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang. The competition in Italy was the Bulgarian’s fourth consecutive Olympic appearance.

After the opening events in Lillehammer, the World Cup continues with competitions in Ruka, Wisła, Titisee-Neustadt and other venues on the calendar for the 2026/2027 season.