McLaren will auction its car for the 2027 season before the vehicle is officially unveiled and takes part in its first race. The sale of the MCL41A will be held on December 9 in Abu Dhabi by RM Sotheby’s, with the lot estimated in advance at between $9 million and $11 million.

This will not be a replica or a show car. The winner will choose a chassis that will be driven during the 2027 season by Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri. The package also includes a Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains hybrid power unit built to the 2027 specification, as well as the car’s racing livery.

“This is an opportunity to acquire the MCL41 months before the new car is unveiled to the public,” RM Sotheby’s said in its auction announcement. McLaren specifies that the choice between the two chassis must be made when the bidding ends.

The race car will not be delivered to the buyer immediately. Under the auction terms, delivery is scheduled for the end of the fourth quarter of 2029, after the team’s technical solutions and intellectual property have been protected. Until then, a show car may be provided on loan, if one is available.

Following delivery, the MCL41A will be handed over in racing condition. The car will not be eligible for road registration, and its use will be limited to contractually specified demonstration events and track days. A team of McLaren engineers and mechanics will have to be present at those events to ensure compliance with the requirements of the team, Mercedes, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and the suppliers of common components.

The package with the car includes a visit to McLaren’s Technology Centre in Woking and meetings with Zak Brown, Norris and Piastri. The buyer and their guests will also receive access to the official unveiling of the team’s 2027 car.

Additional privileges include hospitality programmes for two Formula 1 races, one of them the Monaco Grand Prix, as well as access to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500. The terms stipulate that the visits will be for a limited number of guests and may not be exchanged for money or other services.

The initiative follows the December 2025 auction, when McLaren offered its future MCL40A car for the 2026 season. The car sold for $11.48 million, becoming the first Formula 1 car offered at public auction before its official unveiling and racing debut.

With the sale of the MCL41A, the team will repeat the model in which a future race car is sold in advance, while the buyer receives a specific chassis with a history from the actual season rather than a museum replica.