Pep Guardiola has refused to consider offers from Saudi Arabia made through intermediaries in recent days. This was confirmed by the Spanish coach's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, who did not specify whether the offer was for the national team or a club.

“In recent days, we received offers from Saudi Arabia through intermediaries, but Guardiola categorically refuses to consider the current proposals,” Orobitg said in a comment quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Thus, reports of interest in the former Manchester City manager have been confirmed, but the specific terms of the offers and their source have not been disclosed.

Transfer expert Nicolò Schira previously reported on the social network X that Guardiola had rejected an “incredibly lucrative” financial offer to take charge of the Saudi Arabia national team.

The coach's representative, however, spoke of offers from Saudi Arabia in general, without specifying the national team.

The Saudi Arabia national team is managed by Greek specialist Giorgos Donis. The Saudi Football Federation appointed him on 23 April 2026 on a contract until July 2027. He succeeded Frenchman Hervé Renard, with whom the federation ended its relationship by mutual consent.

Before Renard, the national team was managed by Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the position in October 2024. Other former Saudi Arabia coaches include Frank Rijkaard and Carlos Alberto Parreira.

Guardiola has also attracted interest from the United States Soccer Federation. The Americans were left without a coach after Mauricio Pochettino left the position and signed a contract with Manchester United. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. federation would likely explore the possibility of bringing in Guardiola, but at present there is no confirmed agreement between the two sides.

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/2026 season, after ten years in charge of the English club. On 29 June 2026, Enzo Maresca was appointed as his successor.

According to agent Orobitg, the Spanish coach will not officially discuss his next job before the start of the next season.