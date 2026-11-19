The Refereeing Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union has announced the appointments for the upcoming matches from the 15th round of the First Professional Football League.

Georgi Davidov will officiate the Sofia derby between Levski and Lokomotiv Sofia, while Gero Piskov has been appointed for the clash between Botev and CSKA.

Here is the full list of referee crews for the round:

20 November, 18:00

PFC Septemvri Sofia - PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1926 AD

Referee: Vasil Petrov Minev AR1: Georgi Lyubomirov Minev AR2: Ivan Radoslavov Ivanov 4th official: Petar Milkov Nikolov VAR: Dimitar Dimitrov Dimitrov AVAR: Hristiyana Krasimirova Guteva Match delegate: Aleksandar Kostadinov Kostadinov

21 November, 14:45

PFC Slavia 1913 - PFC Arda Kardzhali 1924

Referee: Nikola Antonov Popov AR1: Deniz Pirinov Sokolov AR2: Mario Georgiev Danailov 4th official: Georgi Georgiev Spasov VAR: Lyuboslav Biserov Lyubomirov AVAR: Kristina Georgieva Georgieva Match delegate: Valentin Zhelev Dobrev

21 November, 17:15

PFC Spartak 1918 - PFC Cherno More AD

Referee: Martin Zhivkov Velikov AR1: Krasimir Atanasov Atanasov AR2: Teodor Peshev Petrov 4th official: Georgi Georgiev Novachev VAR: Dimitar Dimitrov Dimitrov AVAR: Kristian Mladenov Todorov Match delegate: Ahmed Yashar Ahmed

22 November, 13:00

PFC Botev Vratsa - FC CSKA 1948

Referee: Kristian Nikolov Kolev AR1: Stanimir Emilov Trifonov AR2: Mesut Sevincev Ahmedov 4th official: Vladimir Nikolaev Kirilov VAR: Denisлав Yordanov Stalev AVAR: Georgi Ivanov Ivanov Match delegate: Anton Simeonov Genov

22 November, 15:30

PFC Levski - PFC Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 EAD

Referee: Georgi Dimitrov Davidov AR1: Milen Donchev Arabadzhiev AR2: Martin Todorov Machev 4th official: Kristina Georgieva Georgieva VAR: Martin Ivanov Markov AVAR: Ivaylo Krasimirov Nenkov Match delegate: Georgi Vladimirov Ignatov

22 November, 18:00

PFC Botev AD - PFC CSKA EAD

Referee: Gero Georgiev Piskov AR1: Darin Vasilev Ivanov AR2: Marin Ivanov Bonev 4th official: Hristiyana Krasimirova Guteva VAR: Nikola Antonov Popov AVAR: Petar Milkov Nikolov Match delegate: Tsvetan Krastev Krastev

23 November, 18:00

PFC Ludogorets 1945 - FC Dunav Ruse

Referee: Georgi Petrov Stoyanov AR1: Yordan Petrov Petrov AR2: Vasil Stoyanov Shavov 4th official: Kristian Mladenov Todorov VAR: Denisлав Yordanov Stalev AVAR: Krasimir Margaritov Krastev Match delegate: Kolyo Dimitrov Danev