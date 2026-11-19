Mykhailo Mudryk blamed the circumstances within the Ukrainian national team for his positive meldonium test and subsequent suspension from football. The Tottenham winger, who is on loan from Chelsea, said the substance could only have entered his system during his time in Ukraine.

“I had never heard of a medicine such as meldonium. It is a drug that can only be found in Eastern Europe. It could only have entered my system in Ukraine. There is no such medicine in England,” Mudryk said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon. He clarified that he had returned to the country only for national team matches, which, in his view, points to a national team camp as the possible place where he was exposed to the substance.

The footballer also answered affirmatively when asked whether he blamed the Ukrainian Football Association for the failed doping test. According to him, the national team lacked the necessary control system, while players were periodically given tablets by a nutritionist.

“There is absolutely no safety system in the Ukrainian national team of the kind that should exist at this level,” Mudryk said. He added that the organisation had created more problems than it had solved and expressed disappointment at the lack of support from Andriy Shevchenko and the other officials.

Mudryk’s sample was collected on 22 October 2024 during an out-of-competition test and showed a low concentration of meldonium, the Football Association of England reported. The footballer was notified of the result on 4 December 2024 and was provisionally suspended.

Following a hearing in January 2026, an independent regulatory commission found that anti-doping violations had been committed and imposed a four-year sanction. Mudryk appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but the proceedings were settled on 30 July 2026 with the agreement of the World Anti-Doping Agency. As part of the settlement, he accepted the violation and a sanction equal to the time already served. This allows him to return to action immediately.

The decision was also linked to changes to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s technical document. The Football Association said that under the new thresholds in force, the same concentration of meldonium, if the sample had been taken today, would not have been reported as a violation. However, the change was not applied retroactively.

Mudryk described the first months after the positive test as the most difficult period of his career. He said that he had cried and turned to alcohol, but had not given up on his intention to return to football.

“It was like a bolt from the blue. I couldn’t believe the test was real. It was like falling from a skyscraper. In a dream, at least you hit the ground. In real life, I just kept falling. It hit me very hard psychologically.”

According to him, millions of pounds were spent on legal costs, individual training sessions, pitch hire and physiotherapy. During his suspension, Mudryk was unable to use Chelsea’s training ground. After his return, he joined Tottenham on loan.