Carlos Alcaraz’s participation in the next matches of the ATP Finals in Turin is in doubt because of a problem in the back of his left thigh. The Spaniard requested a medical timeout at the start of the second set during his 6–2, 6–4 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz’s left leg was wrapped, but he managed to finish the match and record his second victory in the “Ivan Lendl” group. The 23-year-old tennis player said after the match that he was feeling only slight discomfort.

“I felt a small problem in the back of my thigh,” Alcaraz said.

“I feel good at the moment. We will assess it with my team and my physiotherapist, but the rest of today and tomorrow will be very important,” the Spaniard added.

According to ANSA, which cited the Spanish newspaper Marca, Alcaraz will undergo an MRI scan in Turin. The initial examination after the match did not reveal anything alarming, but the scan should provide a more accurate assessment of his condition and determine whether he will continue his participation in the tournament.

The Spaniard has already secured his place among the last four in Turin. On Friday, he is due to face Flavio Cobolli in his final group-stage match, but the encounter will not change his qualification for the semifinals. Cobolli was eliminated from the competition after losing to Frances Tiafoe.

The victory over Medvedev extended Alcaraz’s winning streak to 11 consecutive victories. Before the tournament in Turin, he won the titles in Vienna and Paris, while in his opening group-stage match he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6–2, 6–2.

Alcaraz is chasing his first ATP Finals title. In 2025, he reached the final but lost to Jannik Sinner. Now, the decision on his participation in the next stage will depend on the results of the examination of his left thigh.