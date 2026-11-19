Three candidates have submitted their documents to participate in the 2027 FIFA presidential election. World football’s governing body confirmed the candidacies of incumbent president Gianni Infantino, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and honorary chairman of the Japan Football Association Kozo Tashima.

The candidacies have not yet been formally approved. They have been submitted to the FIFA electoral committee, which must review them and make a decision. National federations will be notified of the names of the proposed and approved candidates by 18 February 2027 at the latest.

The vote will take place on 18 March 2027 during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. The election will determine the head of world football’s governing body for the next term.

Philippe Diallo entered the race as a candidate backed by UEFA. The European federations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council unanimously supported the president of the French Football Federation.

“I want to restore the lost trust in football governance and put an end to the poison of division,” Diallo said, as quoted by the Associated Press. He joined the race just days before the deadline for submitting candidacies.

Kozo Tashima is the first Japanese candidate for the FIFA presidency. He is a former president and current honorary chairman of the Japan Football Association, as well as a member of the FIFA Council.

Gianni Infantino has led FIFA since 2016 and will attempt to remain in the post for another term. He retains significant support among football federations in various regions, despite criticism of his leadership and disputes surrounding the governing body’s decisions.

Among the sharpest reactions in recent months was prompted by a plan to create a new commercial structure that would manage and attract private investment in the rights to FIFA tournaments. The idea, linked to an investment group involving the company of Josh Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, raised questions about the transparency and governance of football’s governing body.

The close relationship between Infantino and US President Donald Trump is also among the issues that have intensified criticism of FIFA’s current leadership. The upcoming vote will be the first since 2016 in which Infantino will face officially submitted rival candidacies.