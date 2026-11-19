Bulgaria’s Davis Cup national team player Yanaki Milev was eliminated in the second round of the hard-court tournament in Heraklion, Greece, which has a prize fund of €30,000. The 22-year-old Bulgarian lost to sixth-seeded Ukrainian Nikita Mashtakov 3:6, 4:6.

The match lasted two hours. Milev conceded four breaks of serve and converted two of his own, but failed to force a deciding set.

The Bulgarian began his campaign in the main draw with a convincing 6:0, 6:2 victory over his compatriot Daniyal Spasov. Mashtakov entered the second round after defeating qualifier Liam Delicata of Malta.

Earlier in the day, Anas Mazdrashki also ended his singles campaign. However, the two Bulgarians remain in the doubles competition.

Milev and Mazdrashki reached the quarterfinals after defeating the Dutch pair of Mak Visser and Lars Wagenaar 6:2, 6:2. Their next opponents are the top-seeded Americans Alex Jones and Miles Jones. The match is scheduled for later today.