Sofia Municipal Council has provided the sports facilities at the Gerena complex free of charge for 10 years to the Levski Sofia United Sports Club association. The decision was adopted with 54 votes in favour, with no votes against or abstentions.

The report was submitted by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov and municipal councillor Vili Lilkov. The properties provided will remain the property of Sofia Municipality, while all improvements made will be municipal property.

More than 2,300 athletes from 24 Sofia sports clubs currently train at the complex. They include 179 national team athletes, as well as athletes with disabilities. A total of 124 coaches are involved in their training.

Gerena is home to schools in rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, boxing, athletics, rowing, judo and other sports.

Major renovations may be carried out only after approval from the municipality. The right of use has been granted for the maximum period permitted under the Municipal Property Act.

Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov clarified that the decision does not cover Georgi Asparuhov Stadium or the football club's training base.

“The stadium and the football club's training base are not included here. We are working actively with the club on the stadium, and I hope that over the next few months we will have something tangible to show and be able to say how far we have progressed,” Tsvetomir Petrov said.

Mayor Vasil Terziev described the decision as important for sport in Sofia. “We want to show how different models and forms of management can work effectively and how we can develop sport in the city,” he said.

Municipal councillor Vili Lilkov said that the state had transferred the sports facilities to Sofia Municipality two years ago. According to him, an inspection of the electricity and water bills showed that they had been paid properly and that the facilities had been well maintained. Lilkov described the decision as an outcome that had been expected for more than 30 years.