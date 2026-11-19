Sofia Municipal Council approved the allocation of up to €9.6 million for international skateboarding competitions in Sofia. The first proposal failed to receive the required majority in the vote on 5 November. It received 30 votes “in favour”, while 31 were required.

The project envisaged Sofia bidding to host two Olympic qualifying events for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The first competition was planned for autumn 2027, the second – for spring 2028, while the third event was supposed to be a World Cup round in 2029.

Mayor Vasil Terziev presented the amount as an investment in the capital’s economic development, rather than as ordinary funding for a sporting event. In his words, hosting the events could attract tourists, participants and guests who would use hotels, restaurants, transport and other services.

“If we fail to manage it, you will have grounds to criticise me. I am, however, highly motivated to prove that the project will be implemented properly and on time,” Terziev said.

Under the allocation presented by the mayor, €2 million per year was to be set aside for licensing rights, while approximately €3.5 million was to be spent on logistics and organisation. Terziev stressed that the planned facility should be certified and play a role in the development of skateboarding in Southeastern Europe.

Following the unsuccessful vote, a new report was submitted on the three-year “Sofia World Skate Capital” programme. The amount remains up to €9.6 million, but the scope has been expanded to nine sporting events for the 2027–2029 period, as well as accompanying international initiatives for young people and businesses.

The new version also includes the construction of a permanent skateboarding facility in Sofia. Thus, the proposal no longer concerns only the three main international tournaments outlined in the initial project, but a broader programme linked to sports infrastructure and hosting events.

The reconsideration of the report has been placed on the agenda of the Sofia Municipal Council meeting on 19 November. So far, there is no final decision on allocating the funds, and Sofia has not been confirmed as a host city by World Skate.