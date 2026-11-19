Alex Grozdanov tops the blocking charts in Poland’s Tauron Liga. The captain of the Bulgarian national team has 21 block points in seven matches and 21 sets for Bogdanka LUK Lublin, averaging 1.00 successful block per set.

The Bulgarian middle blocker also leads in total block plays. In this statistic, he has 19 successful interventions, or an average of 0.90 per set. The data was published in the official Tauron Liga statistics.

The strong start to the season adds to Bogdanka LUK Lublin’s success in the Polish Super Cup match. The team defeated Aluron Warta Zawiercie 3:0 (34:32, 25:20, 25:18) after 95 minutes of play and defended its trophy for the second consecutive year.

Grozdanov started the final as a starter and finished with four points. Mateusz Malinowski and Wilfredo León were Bogdanka’s top scorers, each recording 16 points. The victory was the club’s second triumph in the tournament’s history.

Grozdanov is one of the key figures in Bogdanka’s squad, which is pursuing another strong showing in Poland. In an interview cited by Sportal, the Bulgarian said: “There is an incredible atmosphere in Lublin; we are aiming for the Champions League finals.”

The middle blocker also plays an important role for the national team. He was captain when Bulgaria won the silver medals at the 2025 World Championship in the Philippines. At the European Championship, Bulgaria were eliminated in the round of 16 after Germany came back from 2:0 to win 3:2.

After seven matches, Bogdanka LUK Lublin continue their fight to defend their Tauron Liga title, while Grozdanov’s lead among the blockers is one of the individual highlights at the start of the season.