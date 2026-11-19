Fyodor Lapoukhov will remain at CSKA after Spartak Moscow pulled out of signing him. The Russian club did not accept the Belarusian goalkeeper’s financial demands, Metaratings reports. Lapoukhov was among the leading candidates for the goalkeeper position at the Moscow club, but the negotiations did not result in a transfer. According to the available information, the 23-year-old footballer would prefer a move to a Western European league.

After withdrawing from the Lapoukhov deal, Spartak Moscow continues its search for a third goalkeeper. The club has decided to extend Aleksandr Maksimenko’s contract, while its relationship with Aleksandr Dovbnya will not be continued.

One of the options for the Russian team is 18-year-old Artem Petrov, who is owned by Rostov. According to the information, Spartak is looking for a young goalkeeper with potential rather than a footballer who would immediately take over as the starter.

The Belarusian international is CSKA’s first choice in goal and retained his place after the change of coach. Since the start of the season, he has played 25 matches, conceding 27 goals and recording nine clean sheets.

Lapoukhov also won the Bulgarian Super Cup with CSKA. At present, there is no confirmed information about another serious candidate for his signature, which means that the goalkeeper will remain available to the capital club at least for the winter transfer window.