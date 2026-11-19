Nikolay Tsolov has been nominated in two categories at the 2027 Autosport Awards – for “Rookie of the Year” and for “Single-Seater Driver of the Year” outside Formula 1.

In the first category, the Bulgarian driver will compete against five other debutants: his main Formula 2 rival Rafael Câmara, Arvid Lindblad, Victor Martins, Diogo Moreira and Freddie Slater. The second award is new and recognises the strongest performances in single-seater series outside Formula 1.

Also nominated for the single-seater award are Câmara, Jake Dennis, Alex Palou, Ugo Ugochukwu and Pascal Wehrlein. The nominees include champions from IndyCar, Formula 3 and Formula E, as well as drivers with leading results in Formula 2.

Autosport highlights Tsolov’s six victories during his first full season in Formula 2, including his double win at “Silverstone”. The Bulgarian drives for “Campos Racing” and remains in contention for the title with two rounds remaining in the championship.

After the Baku round, Rafael Câmara leads the standings with 207 points, while Tsolov is second on 200. Câmara won the feature race after a penalty was handed to Alexander Dunne, while Tsolov finished second after starting from 11th place.

“My ambition is clear: I want to become a Formula 1 driver,” Tsolov said after it was confirmed that he would be a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls during the 2027 season. In addition to this role, he will take part in a development programme involving simulator work, testing and practice sessions during free practice.

“For now, my immediate focus is to finish the Formula 2 season as strongly as possible,” the Bulgarian driver added.

Fans can vote in the categories until 12 January 2027. The awards ceremony will take place in London on 3 February.

Before that, Tsolov will continue his fight for the Formula 2 title. The next round will be held in Qatar from 27 to 29 November, while the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.