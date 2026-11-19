Vitosha (Bistritsa) and Slavia recorded convincing victories in the latest round of the Zone „Sofia“ veterans’ championship. The „Bistritsa Tigers“ thrashed Zheleznitsa 6:1, while Slavia won 7:1 away to Lokomotiv (Sofia).

Vitosha recorded their fourth win in four matches to move onto 12 points. The team, who are nine-time Bulgarian veterans’ champions, took the lead against Zheleznitsa in the 17th minute. Hristo Yovov converted a penalty.

Zheleznitsa equalized in the 27th minute through Zahari Mladenov, but Vitosha regained the lead before half-time. Emil Gargorov scored in the 36th minute, and Yordan Minev made it 3:1 in the 45th.

Boyko Borissov, who led Vitosha onto the pitch wearing the captain’s armband, scored the fourth goal in the 53rd minute. The goal came at a time when Zheleznitsa were trying to reduce their deficit. Deyan Hristov made it 5:1 in the 60th minute, while Veselin Minev completed the final score five minutes later.

Slavia recorded their second consecutive convincing victory after beating Lokomotiv (Sofia) 7:1. Petar Dimitrov was the standout player in the match, scoring six goals.

The winger opened the scoring in just the second minute, and doubled Slavia’s lead shortly after the first quarter of an hour had passed. Atanas Bornosuzov scored the hosts’ consolation goal before half-time.

After the restart, Dimitrov added four more goals. Vladimir Kabranov completed the final 7:1 scoreline in the closing minutes.

Slavia have 9 points from four matches and occupy second place in the provisional standings. The team have a goal difference of 19:4. In the previous round, the Whites defeated Vihar (Trebich) 8:0.