Formula 2 leader Rafael Camara faces a choice between the opportunity to fight for the title and the chance to continue his participation in Formula 1 with Haas. The Brazilian leads the standings with 207 points, while Nikola Tsolov is second with 200.

Camara will drive for Haas at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as well, after making his Formula 1 debut in São Paulo. Two more rounds of the Formula 1 season remain after the race in the United States – in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The decision on whether to take part in them or return to Formula 2 will be made after the Las Vegas weekend.

“Both things are very important to me. In Formula 2, I feel that I have worked very hard throughout the year and I want to finish successfully. I wouldn’t be in this position if it hadn’t been for what happened with Invicta,” Camara explained.

He added that the decision would not be easy, as on one side is Formula 1 – the championship he has always dreamed of competing in – while on the other is the fight for the Formula 2 title, which has continued throughout the entire season.

“I will try to focus on this weekend and finish well. Then we will decide what will happen,” Camara said.

The 21-year-old Brazilian is the reigning Formula 3 champion and drives for Invicta Racing in Formula 2. He has three wins and five podium finishes in total this season. On these measures, Camara is behind only Tsolov, who remains his closest rival in the battle for the championship title.

Alongside the fight in Formula 2, Camara has already received a long-term opportunity in Formula 1. Haas signed him as a full-time driver for 2027, while the departure of Esteban Ocon led to his earlier debut this season. After his first race in São Paulo, Camara will make a second start for the American team in Las Vegas.

The rules of the International Automobile Federation do not allow a driver nominated for a Formula 1 race to compete in Formula 2 in the same event. This means that Camara must choose between the final rounds of one championship and the races in the other.

If the Brazilian chooses to finish the season in Formula 2, Haas will be able to use its reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa in the remaining Formula 1 races. The Japanese driver has already replaced Camara at an earlier point in the season and has experience with the team’s car.