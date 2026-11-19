Sweden has issued legal guidance to assist border authorities in turning back or deporting Russian athletes ahead of the 2027 World Championships in cross-country skiing. This was stated by Migration Minister Johan Forssell to Politico.

“This legal guidance will help border authorities decide that the athletes in question will not be allowed to enter the country,” Forssell said.

The World Championships will begin in Falun at the end of February 2027. Sweden’s decision would affect Russian competitors who may be granted the right to participate by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), but not be allowed to enter Swedish territory.

For the current season, the FIS has allowed more than 400 athletes and support staff members from Russia and Belarus to compete under a neutral flag. This decision does not guarantee access to all host countries.

Norway and Finland have already announced that they will not allow Russian athletes to enter their territory. Sweden could thus join the group of Nordic countries applying national restrictions regardless of the decisions of the international federation.

“In Russia, it is a fact that politics and sport are closely intertwined. They are part of the state’s military propaganda machine,” the Swedish minister said. He added that freedom of movement in Europe should not be used to spread Russian military propaganda.

Forssell also links his position to the war in Ukraine. In his view, it would not be right for Russian citizens to participate in competitions while Ukrainian families are taking shelter from Russian bombardments. The minister acknowledged that the decision would not be well received by Russian athletes, but said: “The blame lies with the Russian leadership.”

The Swedish minister is also calling for a European Union-wide ban on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. As an argument, he cited security concerns following the discovery in August of a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany. According to data cited in the article, one of the suspects entered the EU on a tourist visa.

Sweden’s initiative for common EU rules was first presented in a letter in June and was then supported by 11 countries. Forssell said that support is now broader. European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner plans to present a proposal in 2027.