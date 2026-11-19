Fratria secured a convincing 5–0 away victory over Dobrudzha in Dobrich in a postponed match from the 14th round of the Second League. The team from Varna Province settled the match before half-time, heading into the dressing room with a 4–0 lead.

The victory was Fratria’s second in a row and their ninth since the start of the season. The team are fourth in the provisional standings with 31 points, moving to within just one point of second-placed Vihren and third-placed Chernomorets. CSKA II lead the table, also with 32 points.

The defeat was Dobrudzha’s ninth of the season. Following two consecutive draws, the team from Dobrich remain second from bottom, in 17th place, with 11 points.

The provisional standings are led by CSKA II, Vihren and Chernomorets, who have 32 points each. Behind Fratria are Yantra with 27 points and Lokomotiv from Gorna Oryahovitsa with 24. Pirin 22 are bottom with 2 points.

The match between Dobrudzha and Fratria was postponed from the schedule for the 14th round, and following its completion, both teams have now played 16 matches in the championship.