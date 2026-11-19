The Argentine Football Association will reduce ticket prices for the national team’s upcoming matches following poor attendance at the two games played since Lionel Messi’s retirement. The decision comes after calls from leading players, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

“We understand the situation in the country very well. It is clear that tickets are expensive, especially for friendly matches. When Leo was in the squad, we never had this problem, but things change. We need to get the fans coming to watch the team again, attract children and build a connection with our supporters. We need full stands,” Martínez said.

Argentina lost 2-1 to Uruguay in front of 24,000 spectators at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. The Boca Juniors stadium has a capacity of 58,000, but it was almost half empty.

Four days later, the World Cup runners-up defeated Costa Rica 7-0 in Córdoba. Some 31,000 people attended the match at the Mario Kempes Stadium, which has a capacity of 57,000. According to figures cited by Clarín, more than 3,000 tickets were handed out free of charge to local supporters on the day of the match.

Tickets for the two matches cost up to $45, but more than 20,000 seats remained empty nonetheless. The difference compared with Messi’s last appearance for the national team is significant. In September, the match against Benin at the Monumental drew 82,000 spectators, while tickets on the black market reached $3,000.

Martínez attributed the lack of interest not only to the captain’s absence but also to ticket prices, particularly for friendly matches. Lowering prices should bring fans back to the stadiums and make it easier for children to attend Argentina national team games.