Maritsa Plovdiv inflicted CSKA's first defeat in the women's volleyball championship. The Plovdiv team won 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-16) away in Sofia in a postponed match from the fifth round.

The victory was Maritsa's sixth in a row, with the team continuing unbeaten and without dropping a set since the start of the season. CSKA's winning streak was ended and they now have a record of five wins and one loss.

The Plovdiv team led throughout the match. Its most convincing advantage came in the second set, which it won 25-13. Maritsa again controlled the game in the third set and closed out the match at 25-16.

Following the matches played, Maritsa Plovdiv lead the standings with 18 points and a set ratio of 18:0. Levski Sofia are second with 15 points and a 5-1 record, while CSKA occupy third place with 14 points and the same record. Slavia and Dragoman follow with 11 points each.

In another postponed match, Maritsa 2022 defeated Deja Sport 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-14). Deja Sport remain without a win after seven matches played.

Maritsa Plovdiv will visit Minyor Pernik on November 21. A day later, CSKA will host Stoychev-Kazijski.

On November 24, the Plovdiv team are scheduled to begin their CEV Cup campaign against Croatian club ŽOK Ribola Kaštela. The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) lists Maritsa as the home team in the first match, while the schedule published by the European Volleyball Confederation designates the fixture as an away game in Kaštel Sućurac, Croatia. The second leg is scheduled for December 2.