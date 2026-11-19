Belcho Goranov, Secretary General of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, said that the current leadership would succeed in resolving the legal and organizational disputes with the previous team, headed by Stanka Zlateva.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the announcement that the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has opened a case against the United World Wrestling (UWW) following a complaint by the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation. The information was published by Fokus.

“I am 100 percent optimistic. I have no doubt whatsoever that we will succeed,” Goranov said.

He said that he was not worried either about the cases in Bulgaria or the proceedings before the international sports arbitration court. According to Goranov, however, the dispute has an indirect impact on the image of the country and Bulgarian sport.

Goranov recalled that in recent years Bulgaria had hosted a number of major championships, while two competitions had been held in Samokov this year. He said that Bulgarian referees had been given opportunities for development, while local athletes had reached the world stage and won medals with the support of UWW.

Federation President Todor Angelov said that all the factors surrounding the disputes were seriously affecting the organization’s work.

“We continue to fight, and God willing, we will sort things out. The sooner, the better,” Angelov said.

He said that about a week earlier he had spoken with Stanka Zlateva and requested the power of attorney, but had not received it. According to Angelov, the complaints must be withdrawn so that work for Bulgarian wrestling can continue.

Coach Solan Farniev said that CSKA’s athletes had been left without salaries and other financial resources over the past two years. According to him, the federation had not provided the wrestlers with financial support last year.

Farniev also said that this year the athletes had received salaries only for the months from January to May. His claims were presented as part of a discussion of the problems surrounding the management and financing of Bulgarian wrestling.