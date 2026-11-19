Bulgarian Football Union President Georgi Ivanov will hold a masterclass at the University of National and World Economy. The event is intended for students and doctoral candidates interested in football as a business.

The masterclass will focus on the topic Football 2030: The Next Level of Economics. A representative of CSKA, whose name has not yet been announced, will also take part.

Participants will have to solve a practical case study related to the event’s topic. The winner will receive a one-month internship at the BFS headquarters in Boyana.

The initiative will take place on December 3 at 10:00 in the “Ceremonial” Hall of UNWE. Its aim is to give students and doctoral candidates a closer look at football processes off the pitch and at the economic side of the sport.