Bulgaria won six more medals at the Balkan Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zadar, Croatia. The Bulgarian competitors claimed two gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the apparatus finals.

In the first age group, Viktoria Ilieva became Balkan champion on vault with a score of 12.000 points. She also added a silver medal on the uneven bars, where she received 9.450 points.

Anastasia Matanova won a bronze medal on floor with 10.650 points. She also finished fifth on vault with 11.275 points. Bilyana Tancheva finished fifth on balance beam with 10.250 points and sixth on floor with 9.750 points.

In the second age group, Bilyana Baneva triumphed on floor with a score of 12.200 points. She also won two bronze medals – on vault with 11.875 points and on balance beam with 12.200 points.

Deya Mitreva finished fifth on vault with 11.450 points, while Vanya Galabova took fifth place on the uneven bars with 9.650 points.

With the six medals from the women's events, Bulgaria's medal tally at the championships reached 26. The overall haul includes three titles from the team competition and the individual all-around, 16 medals from the men's apparatus finals, and Bilyana Baneva's bronze in the women's junior all-around.