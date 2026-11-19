Argentina beat Costa Rica 7-0, but the rout failed to conceal an off-field problem. Emiliano Martinez called on the leaders of the football federation to lower ticket prices in order to fill the stands at home matches following Lionel Messi's departure from the national team.

“I would like to play in slightly fuller stadiums. Maybe we should organize charitable initiatives to fill the stands. We need to make the fans fall in love with the team again,” the goalkeeper told reporters in the mixed zone after the match.

The goalkeeper stressed that it is not only the leadership that should seek a solution. In his view, the players, coaching staff and federation must work together to restore the bond between the world champions and the fans.

“Show some love for the people, lower ticket prices a little and fill every stadium, because we really need it. We don't like playing in front of so many empty seats,” Martinez said.

He admitted that Messi's absence makes it harder to attract fans, as many supporters had wanted to see the legendary captain in particular. At the same time, Martinez reminded everyone that Argentina remains a national team with world champion status, and that the squad includes young players who need support.

“We know Leo is not here, and obviously people wanted most of all to come and see him. But ultimately, this is Argentina's national team and we need that love,” the goalkeeper added.