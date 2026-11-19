Liverpool have received good news ahead of their home Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong have resumed training with the first team and could be included in Andoni Iraola’s plans for the derby at „Anfield“ on November 22.

Van Dijk left the Netherlands camp early because of a physical problem that had been troubling him for several weeks. Gravenberch missed Liverpool’s last two matches due to a heel injury, while Frimpong had been recovering from a muscle problem. All three are now working alongside their teammates, but the final decision on their involvement will be made before the match.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak are also training with the team. The Hungarian midfielder has a knee problem, but played full matches for his national side during the international break. Isak missed Sweden’s last match, but has also joined Liverpool’s training sessions.

Among the players who will not be ready for the derby are Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley. Both are also training with the rest of the squad, but are recovering from longer-term injuries and will not feature against Manchester United.

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United is scheduled for November 22 at „Anfield“, with kick-off at 16:30 local time. It will be the first derby between the two teams this season.