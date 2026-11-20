Four games from the National Basketball Association of the United States and Canada were played overnight. The Memphis Grizzlies recorded the most convincing victory, defeating the Golden State Warriors 126-98.

The Portland Trail Blazers won their away game against the Milwaukee Bucks 124-114. The 10-point margin secured the second-biggest victory of the night.

The closest game was played between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks. The Knicks won 102-99, with the final margin being just three points.

In the fourth game, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112. Thus, a total of 899 points were scored in the four games, with Memphis, Portland, New York and San Antonio emerging as the winners.