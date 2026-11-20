Kiril Despodov will continue his career at PAOK until 2029. The Thessaloniki club officially announced the renewal of the Bulgarian international’s contract, putting an end to speculation about his future.

“Despodov stays here! The new contract runs until 2029,” PAOK announced when confirming the deal. The club also published a video featuring the footballer’s finest goals in the black-and-white shirt.

Despodov joined PAOK in September 2023 after his spell at Ludogorets. To date, he has made 121 appearances for the Thessaloniki side, scoring 26 goals and providing 29 assists.

With PAOK, the Bulgarian won the Greek league title in 2024. Before his transfer to Thessaloniki, he represented CSKA and Ludogorets.

The new contract guarantees the continuation of his stay at the club and puts an end to speculation about a possible return to Bulgaria.