Markus Gisdol is preparing changes to CSKA’s defense and midfield for the away match against Botev Plovdiv. The First League fixture, part of the 15th round, will be played on Sunday, November 22, at 18:00 at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

The reason for the changes is Teodor Ivanov’s minor injury. According to Telegraf, it is likely to rule him out of the squad for the trip to “Kolezha”, while his involvement in the home match against Trabzonspor in the league phase of the Conference League also remains in doubt.

Dinis Almeida and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are expected to start as the central defenders. Facundo Rodríguez, who was substituted at half-time in the 3–0 victory over Levski, will probably remain on the bench.

Barry Cotter and Angelo Martino are again expected to operate on the two flanks of the defense. Thus, Gisdol will have to make changes to the back line just days before CSKA’s next important match.

Petko Panayotov is expected to be included in the starting XI because of the requirement for the participation of a Bulgarian footballer under the age of 23. The Bulgarian Football Union announced that, from the 2026/2027 season, every team in the efbet League must include such a player in its starting lineup and keep him on the pitch for at least 45 minutes. “Every single team in the efbet League will have to include at least one Bulgarian footballer under the age of 23 in its starting lineup,” said BFU Deputy Executive Director Dobrin Gyonov when presenting the change.

CSKA’s expected lineup has not yet been officially confirmed. The “Reds” will face Botev after their victory over Levski, while following the trip to Plovdiv they will host Trabzonspor in the European competition.