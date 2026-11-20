The Union of Arab Football Associations has confirmed its support for Gianni Infantino in his bid for a new term as FIFA president. The organization brings together 22 national federations from Arab countries in Africa and Asia and described the decision as recognition of Infantino’s efforts and the leadership of world football’s governing body in developing the sport.

The decision comes a day after FIFA officially confirmed the three candidacies for the presidential election.

The vote will be held on March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco. Infantino will face the president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, and the honorary president of the Japan Football Association, Kozo Tashima. The names of the three candidates were announced by FIFA after the nomination deadline expired.

The upcoming election will be the first in which Infantino has had opponents since he was elected president in 2016. He was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

Philippe Diallo received the backing of UEFA, which designated him as its candidate for the election. Tashima also announced his intention to enter the race, and FIFA subsequently confirmed that his candidacy had been accepted.

Infantino’s candidacy comes after months of tensions surrounding the FIFA Forward Enterprise project. The initiative envisaged attracting private investment into a new structure that would manage commercial rights related to major FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.

The project provoked a strong reaction from representatives of European football and was withdrawn.

Infantino himself welcomed his rivals’ participation in the election.

“Let the election period be filled with positive ideas for the good of world football, with integrity, respect and in the spirit of fair play,” the FIFA president said.

The election will be decided by FIFA’s 211 member national federations. The support of the Arab football association gives Infantino an important regional position, but the final result will depend on the votes of federations from all continents.