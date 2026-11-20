Traffic will be temporarily restricted on several streets in Varna due to the derby between Spartak 1918 Varna and Cherno More. The match from the 15th round of the efbet League will take place on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at Spartak Stadium.

From 2:30 p.m. until the end of the football match, which is expected at around 7:30 p.m., vehicle traffic will be stopped on Kiril Shivarov Street. If necessary, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., traffic will also be restricted on the streets leading to the stadium from the direction of Saedinenie Square and Ticha Stadium, the Varna Municipality announced.

The measures are related to the supporters’ marches of the two teams, which are expected to involve around 2,000 people. The march of Spartak Varna fans will begin at 3:10 p.m. from Saedinenie Square and will proceed along Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard to Spartak Stadium.

Cherno More supporters will gather at 3:30 p.m. at Ticha Stadium. At 3:50 p.m., they will head to Spartak Stadium via Nikola Yonkov Vaptsarov Street, Eighth Primorski Polk Boulevard, Tsarevets Street, General Kolev Boulevard, Seliolu Street, Hr. Mihaylova Street, Doiran Street and Kiril Shivarov Street.

“Drivers are urged to plan their routes in advance, comply with the restrictions in place and drive with increased caution,” the Varna Municipality said.

Before the Varna derby, Spartak 1918 Varna are seventh in the standings with 16 points, while Cherno More occupy ninth place with 13 points.