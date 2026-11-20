Barcelona have extended the contract of one of their most promising young footballers, Xavi Espart, until 30 June 2030. The 19-year-old defender has become an important part of Hansi Flick’s squad following his breakthrough into the first team.

The agreement was reached at the beginning of October, with the official signing scheduled for 20 November in the presence of president Joan Laporta. Espart’s previous contract was due to expire in 2028, but his development in recent months prompted the club to accelerate negotiations over a new deal.

Espart is a product of “La Masia”, where he arrived in the summer of 2015. He made his Barcelona debut in March 2026 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Newcastle at “St James’ Park”.

During the 2025/26 season, he made six appearances for the first team. At the beginning of the current campaign, he was given a place in the senior squad and the number 12 shirt. Before his injury, he had made five appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The youngster’s natural position is right-back, but Flick most often uses him on the left side. Espart can also play in midfield, further expanding the options available to the German coach.

“It is very good for the club and for everyone to have a player like Espart, a product of “La Masia”, for the next four years,” Flick said after the contract extension was announced.

Espart is currently recovering from a syndesmosis injury to his right ankle, sustained in the match against Real Madrid. The initial prognosis was for around seven weeks out of action, while the latest expectations are that the defender will return to the pitch in Barcelona’s first match of 2027.

Barcelona are also working on extending the contracts of other players who came through the academy. According to “Mundo Deportivo”, Marc Bernal and Brian Fariñas have already reached an agreement in principle with the club, with Bernal expected to sign until 2031, while Fariñas is expected to remain at “Camp Nou” until the same date.