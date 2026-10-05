How to change an engine in... 42 seconds (VIDEO)

World achievements in the Guinness Book of World Records have always balanced on the thin line between outright eccentricity and iron discipline. While some break records by stuffing hundreds of sugar canes into their beards, and others reach a staggering 200 km/h with motorized moving bars, automotive history preserves a far more impressive and completely crazy feat. It is a complete replacement of a powertrain, carried out in a staggering 42 seconds - an achievement that even includes a mandatory short distance drive to confirm the new engine is working properly. The main characters in this virtuoso demonstration are five Royal Marines, who, within the framework of the legendary BBC television show Record Breakers, demonstrate skills that overshadow even the most experienced service mechanics.

For the test, the organizers have provided a completely authentic and preserved first-generation Ford Escort. The rules of the challenge are categorical: initially, the engine is started in front of the controllers, then it is turned off, it is pulled out in a flash, the spare unit is installed and the car must travel a little over ten meters on its own. The whole action on the air looks more like a chaotic and aggressive battle between people and metal than a precise workshop procedure.

The second the power to the first engine is cut off, one of the marines instantly slides under the front to unscrew the main fasteners. At the same time, his colleagues pull the hot block up with a lever, lower the new unit, close the hood, and all this happens in less than ten seconds. The mechanical rollover itself takes only about half a minute, with one of the participants' final faltering attempt to crawl back into the cabin costing precious seconds before the car could move off and cross the finish line.

To understand the scale of this achievement, it is worth recalling standard practice in service activities. At that time, classic car repair shops would have spent nearly three hours on a similar intervention, while today, a complex replacement of a power unit in modern vehicles can take between 8 and over 20 working hours.

An interesting fact is that the military managed to improve by a full seven seconds the previous record held by a team of aviation engineers working on a classic Mini Cooper. In that attempt, the technicians literally lifted the entire body off the front axle to perform the rollover. The Marines' method, however, proved to be significantly more direct, faster, and more efficient.

Naturally, the digital age and online space have given birth to a number of skeptics who question the regularity of the execution and the lack of complete wiring or cooling connections. However, the focus remains on the fact that with a minimum of two weeks of preparation and phenomenal synchronization, these Marines wrote their names in history with an achievement that has remained unattainable for over four decades. See how it all happens in the video.

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