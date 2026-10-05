Apple vs. EU: The AI saga continues

Apple's refusal to launch its new Siri AI for users in the European Union is becoming a long-running issue that will not be resolved in the near future. At the heart of the dispute is the discrepancy between the strict requirements of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Cupertino tech giant's philosophy on protecting personal data.

On the one hand, European regulators are demanding full interoperability and openness of the platform, which would allow external assistants and developers to access the same system resources. On the other hand, Apple categorically refuses to remove the security protocols in place, arguing that giving such deep access to users' private messages, files and habits exposes over 450 million Europeans to serious risks of data misuse.

Attempts to reach a compromise, including Apple's proposed 18-month transition period for the gradual implementation of the technologies, were rejected by the European Commission. Brussels insists that blocking Siri AI for iOS is a unilateral decision by the company, with which it is trying to put public pressure on regulators. Ultimately, the victims are European customers who buy the devices at full price, but are deprived of the most key and advertised functionality of the software. There is currently no clear time horizon for when an agreement can be reached.