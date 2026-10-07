BYD patents revolutionary battery cooling technology

BYD continues to develop its technological potential in the field of electric vehicles and energy storage, filing a patent for an innovative two-chamber battery case, which marks the beginning of the transition to a more efficient cooling solution. The patent reveals a serious engineering advance in addressing one of the biggest challenges facing lithium-ion batteries - managing extreme thermal loads during ultra-fast charging.

The new architecture relies on dividing the battery into two isolated sections. The lower compartment is designed to be filled with a dielectric coolant, in which the battery modules themselves are directly immersed, while the upper chamber remains completely dry and contains the sensitive electrical equipment and control units. The main innovation in the design lies in the precise routing of the signal and power cables upwards through the top of the wet compartment, thus avoiding passage through the floor or side walls of the lower chamber and ensuring long-term tightness.

Although standard industrial solutions usually rely on indirect plate cooling, full immersion in a dielectric liquid ensures significantly faster heat dissipation and perfect thermal uniformity between individual cells. This allows the system to maintain high charging capacities without the risk of cell degradation or activation of current-limiting protection mechanisms.